Gerber's 'Spokesbaby of the year' celebrates 2nd birthday

DALTON, Ga. - Happy Birthday, Lucas!

The Gerber Spokesbaby just celebrated his second birthday.

Lucas is from Dalton, Georgia, and made history earlier this year. He's the first child with Down syndrome to become Gerber's "Spokesbaby of the year" in the contest's 91-year history.

Lucas Warren was picked from more than 140,000 entries.

The title means Lucas' parents got a $50,000 prize and Lucas will appear on Gerber's social media channels and will be featured in Gerber ads through the year.

