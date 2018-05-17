Carnival Cruise introduces its longest voyage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Carnival Cruise lines are planning their longest cruise ever. A 24-day voyage to Singapore is the longest single departure in Carnival's history.

The Carnival Splendor marks the first time one of their cruise ships will visit Guam, Vietnam, and Malaysia.

On Oct. 5, 2019, the ship will depart Long Beach, California, feature extended port calls at Maui and Honolulu before crossing the International Date Line. It will then visit Guam; Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

It will arrive in Singapore Oct. 30, 2019. The cruise will be at sea for 17 days.

Carnival is also introducing a 13-day voyage to Panama Canal on Carnival Miracle. It includes an overnight stay in Cartagena, Colombia; prior to the Panama Canal transit, followed by calls at Puerto Quetzal, Guatemala; and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Carnival will also offer a series of seven-day Mexican Riviera cruises from Long Beach beginning Oct. 12, 2019.

