Disney creating a no meat meatball sub

Jacqueline Nell/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images

Disney will soon be offering visitors a new vegetarian option.

They have teamed up with Impossible Burgers to create a meat alternative, that bleeds and has a meat-like texture. The 'no meatball' meatball sub has soybean roots to achieve the "meat."

Foodbeast, a food reviewer says the meat-free sandwich is the best rendition of meat imitation he has had.

The sandwich is great for park goers who are on plant-based diets. But the it is vegetarian, not vegan. It does contain eggs and cheese.

The sandwich cost $10.99

