Disney introducing new experiences to four parks

ORLANDO, Fla. - Walt Disney World is introducing new attractions at four parks just in time for summer.

The Incredibles Take Over Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom Park

There will be a party with the Incredibles. This come just in time for the second installment of the movie, which hits theaters in mid-June. People can enjoy a dance party on the Rocket Tower Stage.

Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Guest will see how it feels to be toy sized on this 11-acre attraction. People can travel Andy's back yard, ride the Slinky Dog Dash family roller coaster and the Alien Swirling Saucers.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Take the Stage at Epcot

An alien band will travel with guest through the cosmos. It will feature Star-Lord and Gamora along with hits from both Awesome Mixtapes. A Guardians of the Galaxy attraction is also in the works.

“Explorers Meet UP! A Great Bird Adventure” & A “Dino-Tastic” Celebration for Donald Duck at Magic Kingdom

Park goers can get up close to birds from around the world. Donald Duck also takes over Dinoland. These additions come at the 20th anniversary of Animal Kingdom.

