4 must have herbs for your garden

ROSEMARY

Rosemary is one of the easiest plants to grow in our hot climate. The hardy herb will make any Mediterranean dish unforgettable.

Plant it and forget it. You will be surprised when the small blue flowers appear on this drought-resistant herb. The only attention it needs is a spot in full sun.

Laundry and cleaning products can be scented with basil or rosemary by infusing the herbs with white vinegar for a laundry rinse.

Rosemary is easy to grow in dry sunny conditions.

DILL

Dill should share a location close to rosemary and mint since both prefer sunny locations. Dills added benefit is that it repels spider mites and aphids, making it a natural pest control in the garden.

Dill grows best in a warm and sunny location in moist, well-draining soil.

It won’t survive our winters frost and wind can damage its showy sprawling delicate yellow flowers.

Leaves can be cut and dried for later use but avoid trimming off more than half of the leaves at once to keep it growing full.

MINT

Who doesn't enjoy sweet mint tea during Florida's hot summer months? Plant some mint and watch it take off. In fact, it grows so easily it is considered one of the best beginner plants for gardeners. It may grow too well invading nearby plants with it’s spreading invasive range.

If you contain it in your garden. Mint will come back year after year whether planted in sun or shade and without much water.

Unlike the others mentioned Cilantro is a bit more challenging to grow in north Florida but its unique tangy parsley taste is a must for any salsa dish.

CILANTRO

Cilantro is packed with vitamins A, K, and C, and also is a heavy-metal detoxifier.

While it can grow quickly in our heat, it does best in the cooler months so you may have better success planting during the fall winter and early spring months in moist, well-drained soils.



