Jacksonville's top 5 music venues to visit now

Looking to check out the best music venues in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top music venues in Jacksonville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for music venues.

1. Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra

Check out Downtown Jacksonville's Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra, situated at 300 Water St., Suite #200. With five stars out of 17 reviews on Yelp, the music venue and performing arts spot has proven to be a local favorite.

2. Florida Theatre Jacksonville

Downtown Jacksonville's Florida Theatre Jacksonville, located at 128 E. Forsyth St., Suite #300, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the music venue and performing arts spot four stars out of 110 reviews.

3. Two Saints Restaurant & Grill

Two Saints Restaurant & Grill, a music venue and traditional American spot in Westside, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 33 Yelp reviews. Head over to 8968 103rd St. to see for yourself.

4. Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

Over in LaVilla, check out the Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts, which has earned four stars out of 43 reviews on Yelp. You can find the music venue and performing arts spot at 300 W. Water St.

5. Shantytown Pub

Finally, there's the Shantytown Pub, a Downtown favorite with four stars out of 14 reviews. Stop by 22 W. Sixth St. to hit up the music venue, pub and dive bar the next time you're looking for some great music.

