New family-friendly brewery set to open in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - If you are looking for a family-friendly brewery look no further. Legacy Ale Works is setting up shop at the Shoppes at Durbin Creek Plaza of of Old St. Augustine Road.

Owners Matt and Elizabeth Jacobs said they often tried finding family-friendly places for them and their two toddlers. But they never saw a family-friendly brewery, th couple told The Jacksonville Business Journal.

Legacy will have baby changing tables in the men's and women's bathrooms. It will also have a children's play area.

It can seat over 100 people inside and there is an outdoor area. They will also have a lot of parking and food options. Their beer and local ones will be for sale, with over 12 different taps.

The owners hope to be opened by the summer.

