Nominate a woman you know who deserves a 'Fresh Start'

Do you know a woman who deserves a fresh start? Then you're in luck -- because News4JAX and She Is Fierce! are teaming up to transform the lives of women right here in North Florida.

It's no secret there are women in all of our lives who are blazing trails in their professional lives, taking care of their families at home and still finding the time to give back to our community every day.

We want to recognize two women, who will be selected through our nomination process -- the deadline is May 3 -- and then featured in our upcoming "Fresh Start" video series.

So who's a good fit for this series?

Someone with dreams of starting or growing their own business, someone who's committed to building a nonprofit in our community, or someone who is ready to take the next step in their career.

Those selected will get life and professional coaching through She Is Fierce!, a global women's network based in St. Augustine. They'll also learn from mentors who will help them turn their dreams into reality.

Winners also will receive a makeover, an annual membership to She Is Fierce!, plus they'll be featured on stage at the She Is Fierce! Summit on Sept. 19.

Here's the deal: finalists must be available for interviews at News4JAX between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. May 14. They must also be available for filming during three Saturdays in May and June, plus regular video diaries. The program includes additional off-camera days throughout the transformation period. Additional terms and conditions apply.

Think you've got what it takes, or know someone who does? Nominate them at SheIsFierce.com.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.