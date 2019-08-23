5-year-old's hilarious after-school picture is going viral

GLASGOW, Scotland - It was clearly a long day.

Hilarious photos of a 5-year-old have gone viral after her first day at school.

Lucie started her day looking top-notch in her school uniform. She was going to her first day of school in Scotland. But when she arrived home you could see the toll her day had taken on her.

Lucie's mom, Jillian Falconer, posted side-by-side photos online that had everyone laughing.

Her mother asked her what she did all day and she said, "Oh nothing, I just played with my friends," the Barrhead News reports.

"You won't believe the state she's in," Falconer told her husband via text.

Falconer told the Daily Mail that Lucie went to bed earlier than usual that night as she was "quite tired."

