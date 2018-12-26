A flight attendant had to work on Christmas, so her dad joined her on every flight

One father went above and beyond to make sure he spent time with his daughter on Christmas.

Pierce Vaughan is a flight attendant for Delta and was scheduled to work Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, WCNC reports.

So Hal, her father, decided he would spend his Christmas high in the sky to be with his daughter.

The awesome dad-of-the-year action was noticed by passanger Mike Levy who decided to post about it on Facebook.

"I had the pleasure of sitting next to Hal on my flight back home. His daughter Pierce was our flight attendant who had to work over Christmas. Hal decided he would spend the holiday with her. So, he is flying on each of her flights today and tomorrow around the country to spend time with his daughter for Christmas. What a fantastic father! Wish you both a very Merry Christmas!"

The flight attendent saw the post and wrote:

"Dad’s first trip using his benefits was a success! A special thanks to all of the patient, wonderful gate agents around the country and my perfect crew. He made it on every flight and even got first class RSW-DTW (Christmas miracle).

Shoutout to Mike Levy for being a great first class passenger & helping us to understand how cool this actually is!"

