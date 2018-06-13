Construction workers wear skirts, dresses to get around 'no shorts' rule

CHERTSEY, England - Construction workers in England managed to dodge a new ban on wearing shorts at work by wearing skirts and dresses, Daily Mail reports.

The report states new health and safety rules forbidding shorts had the workers heated. So the men came up with a plan: wear women's clothing. Thanks to gender equality regulations, they successfully showed up for work in skirts and dresses.

The workers said they were also inspired by schoolboys wearing skirts to get around a ban on shorts, Daily Mail reports.

