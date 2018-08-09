Crocs to close all manufacturing facilities

See you later, alligator. After a while, crocodile.

Crocs is set to close its remaining company-owned manufacturing facilities, according to reports on Crocs' quarterly earnings released Tuesday.

The company said it is "in connection with ongoing efforts to simplify the business and improve profitability."

Carrie Teffner, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, has announced her intention to resign from Crocs effective April 1, 2019.

Last year, Crocs announced it was closing more than 150 stores by the end of 2018, KSDK reports.

But don't start crying just yet! This response by Crocs is giving us hope!

FALSE ALARM: We aren't going anywhere 😎 — Crocs Shoes (@Crocs) August 8, 2018

