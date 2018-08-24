Crop top for men causing buzz on social media

First, there was the RompHim. Now, there's the... male crop top?

There's a product that's the buzz on the web. ASOS is selling a crop top for men. The website is calling it the extreme cropped vest.

It's from the online shopping giant's reclaimed vintage inspired collection.

The website describes it as 'fits you just right', adding 'when less is more'. It costs about $13. And we checked... it's already out of stock.

In the words of @jvn: ‘If crop top life is wrong, I don't want to be right’ pic.twitter.com/ATVmyprAU4 — ASOS (@ASOS) August 23, 2018

