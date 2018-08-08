Disney hotline tells your kids it's bedtime, so you don't have to

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It’s no secret that putting kids to bed is a challenge, especially during summertime. But thanks to Disney, there’s a fun and new way to convince children it’s bedtime.

The company announced this week that there’s a toll-free number, 1-877-7-MICKEY, you can use to add a dose of Disney magic to your tots' nightly routine.

Just dial that number and let your child’s favorite Disney character – Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, or even Goofy – take over from there.

So if your kids won’t listen to your bedtime pleas, perhaps it’s time to bring in the big guns. But take note, the hotline is only available until Aug. 31. After that, you’re on your own.​

