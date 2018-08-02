Dog hilariously photobombs owners' wedding photo

FREENURG, Ill. - This adorable and hilarious photo is going viral after a dog photobombed its owners' wedding photo.

Angie Blumberg and Jayce Conway were well into their wedding day when their dog, named Boone, decided he wanted the spotlight.

The photo shows the dog on his back, smiling as his owners are about to wed. When they see the dogs behavior, they can't help but laugh.

The photo has since been viewed by thousand.

The photographer is Chris Davis of Salt Lake City

