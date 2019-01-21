Eye doctor offers free exams to NFL refs after Saints' loss

COVINGTON, La. - Now that's funny!

Louisiana Family Eyecare is offering free exams to NFL officials after a controversial playoff loss to the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints lost the NFC championship game in overtime against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

This was the first home playoff loss for the Saints with Brees and coach Sean Payton, who and been 6-0 in those games since their pairing began in 2006.

The Saints coach says the loss was due to a missed call.

One eyecare practice is now offering free eye exams for the refs.

"After having time to consider things we will GLADLY provide no cost eye exams to all NFL officials prior to next season to prevent the atrocity that occurred tonight. We would hate for someone else to feel our pain. #eyeexamsforallNFLofficials"

