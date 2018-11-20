Facebook and Instagram are down, crash for users around the world

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Facebook and Instagram have been facing problems all morning. Both sites have been hit by severe outages.

People are having a hard time loading pages, posting and refreshing.

Hundreds of people are unable to access their accounts, Daily Mail reports. The outage comes less than a day after Facebook Messenger crashed.

Downdetector was swamped with comments on Tuesday morning from people all over the world complaining about Facebook.

Here are some of the comments:

Karen Morley: "Facebook is slooooooow, barely even working for me. I can't even sign in on my computer. Every other website is fine."

Dona Wallace: "Facebook down in Anna, TX"

JerLeeBo: "Down in Minneapolis again, too."

BanCyberz Hacks: "Maybe Facebook is tired, down in Indonesia"

There is no word on when it will start fully working again. We will update this article when we know more.

