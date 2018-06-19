Father and son recreate Father's Day photo 20 years later

A father and son recreated a photo for Father's Day -- and it's adorable!

The first photo taken on the left shows Officer Gould and his son in his police car in 1998. The second photo was taken on Sunday, showing the same pose, but with a bigger son.

"At 6’7”, it was a hard squeeze to fit Officer Gould’s son in his patrol vehicle on Father’s day this year, but they did it!," the post made by the Auburn WA Police Department said.

When the officer was younger he wrote, "When I get bigger I'm going to be my dad's partner and catch bad guys and burglars."

That prediction turned out to be true. Happy Father's Day!

