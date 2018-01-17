Firehouse Subs rolls out BOGO sub deal for AFC championship

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jaguars fans hoping to tailgate on a budget on Sunday can score a free sandwich from Firehouse Subs, but there's a catch.

The offer is only good if you're wearing Jaguars gear and you purchase a medium or large sandwich, along with chips and a drink.

To recap: Show up to any Jacksonville Firehouse Subs location in your Jaguars gear. Then buy a medium combo. And voila, you'll receive a medium sub free of charge.

So whether you forgot to go grocery shopping and your pantry is barren, or maybe you just want to make a cheap date out of the AFC championship game, this is a decent BOGO deal.

