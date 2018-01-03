Florida boy, 5, loses it after seeing snow for first time

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 5-year-old boy couldn't contain himself when he saw snow falling for the very first time Wednesday morning in Tallahassee.

Nick Dombeck was recording video as his son, Lucas, and dog, Gunner, frolicked about in the snow for 90 minutes.

That video went viral after Dombeck posted it on Twitter with the following caption: "Just a boy, his dog and his backyard...and some snow."

Dombeck later noted that he had trouble getting Lucas to come back inside, saying he didn't "blame him."

Weather Channel meteorologist Mike Seidel said Wednesday's snowfall is the first in 28 years.

RARE SIGHT: it's snowing in Tallahassee FL for the 1st time in 28 years. @NWSTallahassee measured 0.1" of snow/sleet on their roof @floridastate at 8:30 AM. Video via 904 Happy Hour. #snow #flwx#frozenAmerica pic.twitter.com/dG5uMrTcpM — Mike Seidel (@mikeseidel) January 3, 2018

