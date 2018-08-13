Jacksonville tunnel nearly turns box truck into convertible

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - How’s your Monday going? Probably a whole lot better than a Jacksonville driver who gave his box truck a brand new sunroof.

A News4Jax viewer emailed us this photo of the truck wedged against the ceiling of a low-clearance tunnel in the city's LaVilla neighborhood.

The too-close-for-comfort crash appears to have occurred at some point near where Myrtle Avenue meets Dennis Street, not far from JTA Paratransit Services.

So, how did this happen? Beats us. But it looks like the driver missed a pair of warning signs posted nearby, including one above the tunnel that reads: “No trucks, except standard height pickups.”

Based on the photo, it doesn't look like there were any injuries -- except for maybe a bruised ego.

News4Jax reached out to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and the Florida Department of Transportation for details, but none had heard of the crash.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.