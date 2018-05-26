Jax Icemen want LeBron James to join its team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jax Icemen is the latest team to enter the LeBron James sweepstakes.

James is the hottest free agent of the coming NBA summer, and teams across the nation are trying to attract one of the greatest players of all time. James signed a 3-year contract in 2016, but has an opt-out this off-season.

Yes, it’s bold for the Jacksonville Icemen, the ECHL-affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets, to throw its hat into the ring. But, you never know unless you try, right?

The minor league hockey team put up a billboard saying, "Hey LeBron, can you skate?" Although it may not get James to change sports, it's still creative marketing.

