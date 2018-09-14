Lane Pittman hits Myrtle Beach to 'slay' Hurricane Florence

Lane Pittman traveled to the Carolinas on Friday to face Hurricane Florence head on. (Screenshot via Twitter)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Lane Pittman, the head-banging and Florida Man-worshipping Jacksonville Beach man whose decision to rock out in the face of Hurricane Matthew helped turn him into a local celebrity, has done it again.

This time, Pittman set his sights on Hurricane Florence. A day after raising $150 for a trip to South Carolina through GoFundMe, Pittman hit the road Friday to face the wrath of the storm head-on.

"Pay for my gas/coffee and I'll go fight Hurricane Florence. MERICA BABY!!! We stick together," Pittman promised donors.

He didn't disappoint.

A video he posted on Twitter Friday morning shows an underwear-clad Pittman clutching an American flag while marching defiantly down a vacant Myrtle Beach street that looks more like a wind tunnel.

"YOU ARE WEAK AND SMALL FLORENCE!!!!! FLORIDA MAN IS HERE!!!!!" wrote Pittman.

As with his stunt during Hurricane Matthew in 2016, "Raining Blood" by the metal band Slayer is once again playing loudly in the background as Pittman braves the elements.

Pittman's entertaining antics are nothing new. His Fourth of July 2015 arrest for shredding the "Star-Spangled Banner" with his guitar on a Neptune Beach sidewalk made national news. He followed that up the next year with a clip of his shirtless standoff with Hurricane Matthew.

We're just glad there's someone out there giving the term "Florida man" a good name for once.

