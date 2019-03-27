K-9 praised for finding missing children in 15 minutes

POWHATAN, Va. - Virginia deputies are recognizing a K-9 for saving two missing children lost in the woods last weekend.

Bane, the brave Dutch Shepherd, managed to track and rescue the children within 15 minutes.

WRIC reports the pair of 8-year-olds had wandered into the woods in Powhatan County while playing "a chase game" on Saturday afternoon.

Desperate family members and friends searched for the lost children for 45 minutes, but as daylight faded, Powhatan County deputies were called on-scene, along with K-9 Bane.

Bane's keen nose specializes in narcotics detection and patrol work, according to his Facebook page.

"As soon as the children were home safe he was back on patrol eager for the next call for service," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook. "Job well done K-9 Bane!"

Powhatan Sheriff's Office highlighted the incident, saying it validated maintaining their costly K-9 program. A dog alone, without training, can cost $8,000, according to the National Police Dog Foundation.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.