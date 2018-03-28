Mission BBQ treats Vietnam veterans to free sandwiches Thursday

Courtesy: Mission BBQ

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Mission BBQ is celebrating National Vietnam War Veterans Day on Thursday by treating Vietnam War veterans to some free chow.

The holiday honors veterans who served in the U.S. military during the Vietnam War. It commemorates the day in which the last combat troops were withdrawn.

Vietnam veterans can go to any location, including Jacksonville, and get a free sandwich as part of the promotion.

The promotion lasts from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., but locations will play "The Star-Spangled Banner" at noon.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.