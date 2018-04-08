National Beer Day - April 7th

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - National Beer Day is observed annually on April 7th. Celebrate with a pint of pale ale, lager, stout or wheat beer.

One of the world's oldest prepared beverages, beer possibly dates back to 9500 BC when cereal was first farmed. It is recorded in the written history of ancient Iraq and ancient Egypt.

Beer is the world's most widely consumed alcoholic beverage. Following water and tea, beer is the third most popular drink overall.

HOW TO OBSERVE

You can use #NationalBeerDay to post about how you're celebrating on social media.

HISTORY

On April 7, 1933, President Franklin Roosevelt signed a law that allowed people to brew and sell beer in the United States, as long as it remained below 4.0% alcohol by volume. Beer drinkers celebrated being able to purchase beer agin for the first time in 13 years.

