National No Housework Day - April 7th

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - National No Housework Day is observed annually on April 7th.

Are you looking for an excuse to get out of doing housework? Well, today, you don't have to do any sweeping, dusting, vacuuming, laundry, dishes and all the other chores that fall into the housework category.

This mean you can grab a book, go out to dinner, or whatever you enjoy without that nagging feeling that you have so much hto do at home.

To observe this day, you can use #NationalNoHouseworkDay to post on social media.

National No Housework Day was created by Thomas and Ruth Roy at Wellcat.com.

