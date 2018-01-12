Orange Park sports bar offers free shots for Jaguars game

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - An Orange Park sports bar has a sweet deal for Jacksonville fans who aren't making the trip to Pittsburgh to see the Jaguars play the Steelers this weekend.

Jimmy Hula's in Orange Park is offering free shots every time the Jaguars score on Sunday, plus free shots at the beginning and end of each quarter in the AFC divisional round playoff game.

That's according to a Facebook event hosted by the sports bar, which is located at 174 Blanding Blvd. The promotion begins when the game kicks off on Sunday at 1 p.m.

