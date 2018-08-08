Photo goes viral after mother asked to 'cover up' while breastfeeding

AUSTIN, Texas - A photo of a Texas mother is going viral after a man asked her to "cover up" while breastfeeding at a restaurant.

"A friend’s daughter-in-law was told to “cover up” while feeding her baby, so she did!," the post by

Carol Lockwood said.

The woman in the photo, Melanie Dudley,34, tells Yahoo Lifestyle she has 4-year-old twins.

She said covering her head was a spur of the moment decision.

“I was on vacation in Cabo San Lucas with my entire family and a man asked me to cover myself,” she told Yahoo Lifestyle. “I’m usually discreet, but we were seated in the back of the restaurant.”

The post also said it was extremely hot when the photo was taken.

"To reduce speculation: it was a man who asked her to cover up, it was 90 degrees and extremely humid, and, no, she wasn’t in a Muslim country disrespecting traditions."

People chimed in on social media, sharing their opinions:

