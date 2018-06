JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sonic's classic frozen drink is getting a twist. The fast-food chain is debuting its new Pickle Juice Slush on June 11.

It'll be available in 3,500 locations across the country. But, the bright green drink will only be available for a limited time.

Food and Wine tasted the drink and said it's sweet, tangy and "surprisingly delicious."

Sonic will also let customers add the pickle flavor to any menu item.

