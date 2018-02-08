Radio station gives hilarious play-by-play of auto burglary fail

SEATTLE, Wash. - A Seattle radio station’s play-by-play commentary over surveillance video of someone trying to break in to a pickup truck is going viral for all the right reasons.

Armed with a mop, the would-be burglar tries time and time again to shatter the window of the Toyota Tacoma with no luck.

The commentator’s play-by-play seems like something straight out of a sports highlight reel. In reality, it’s a hilarious parody of the culprit’s blunder.

"He's got his feet now moving apart. Looking just to the right. Check make sure no one's around. And, he now positions the mop again. Backs up, slams it back into the window. Slams it a second time. That's three. That's four. Las Vegas odds says he won't hit one more time, and he doesn't," exclaims one of the commentators.

Don’t take our word for it. Grab your popcorn and watch the full clip below:

Last night we captured surveillance footage of a vandal trying to break in to one of our employee's vehicles in our parking lot. While the suspect is still at large, we took the liberty to have John Curley give his play-by-play of the incident.



Take a listen 🔊 pic.twitter.com/FYQTiJsTDt — KIRO Radio 97.3 FM🎙 (@KIRORadio) February 1, 2018

