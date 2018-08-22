'Shouldn't have worn green': School photos go viral after student blends in

MISSOURI - Everyone wants to "blend in" when a new school year starts, but that saying took a turn when one student received his semester photos.

A 7th grade boy went to the first day of school with a green shirt, not knowing it would be the same color as the background.

"My oldest son Carter is in the 7th grade. He’s an amazing kid," Laurel Boone Hutsell told Love What Matters.

Hutsell said at the middle school her son attends, the first day of school also means picture day.

So he was probably excited and nervous about what to wear. That's when mom suggests a green shirt.

And then this happened.

"My son - “Mom, I shouldn’t have worn the green shirt for pictures. It will blend in with the green screen they used.” Me: “They used a green screen? What?! I probably should have read some fine print. Maybe they will be ok.” Nope."

The mom says after further investigation, there was no “fine-print-green screen” warning.

The outcome made for a hilarious story.

