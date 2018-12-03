Tumblr will ban all adult content on December 17th

Tumblr will permanently ban adult content from its site on December 17, the social networking website says.

The new policy’s announcement comes just days after Tumblr was removed from Apple’s iOS App Store over a child pornography incident, The Verge reports.

All explicit posts after December 17 will be flagged and deleted by algorithms.

Tumblr, under the "Adult Content" page, released this statement:

"Starting Dec 17, adult content will not be allowed on Tumblr, regardless of how old you are. You can read more about what kinds of content are not allowed on Tumblr in our Community Guidelines. If you spot a post that you don’t think belongs on Tumblr, period, you can report it: From the dashboard or in search results, tap or click the share menu (paper airplane) at the bottom of the post, and hit 'Report.'"

