Twitter looking at removing 'like' button

It looks like twitter doesn't like the like button.

The social network may get rid of the heart-shaped button.

CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey says the small redesign would be a way to improve debate on the platform.

Twitter posted Monday morning about the possible change. But clarified nothing is finalized since the redesign is in its early stages.

The heart-shaped button has only been around for a few years. It replaced the star-shaped "favorite" button three years ago.

As we've been saying for a while, we are rethinking everything about the service to ensure we are incentivizing healthy conversation, that includes the like button. We are in the early stages of the work and have no plans to share right now. https://t.co/k5uPe5j4CW — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) October 29, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.