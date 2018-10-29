Social

Twitter looking at removing 'like' button

Do you like this idea?

It looks like twitter doesn't like the like button.

The social network may get rid of the heart-shaped button.

CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey says the small redesign would be a way to improve debate on the platform.

Twitter posted Monday morning about the possible change. But clarified nothing is finalized since the redesign is in its early stages. 

The heart-shaped button has only been around for a few years. It replaced the star-shaped "favorite" button three years ago.

