Viral video: Large squirrel chows down on egg roll

NEW YORK - A video is going viral after a squirrel from the Big Apple was busted chowing down on a very large and unique snack.

A Twitter page, that posts funny videos from New York, posted the video on Wednesday. It quickly went viral.

The video shows a large squirrel sitting in a tree eating an egg roll. Where it got the human food is unknown.

Doesn’t look like this squirrels first egg roll #whatisnewyork pic.twitter.com/Heo30oe8w3 — WhatIsNewYork (@whatisny) January 2, 2019

The hilarious video has been shared thousands of times.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.