Viral video: Large squirrel chows down on egg roll

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

NEW YORK - A video is going viral after a squirrel from the Big Apple was busted chowing down on a very large and unique snack. 

A Twitter page, that posts funny videos from New York, posted the video on Wednesday. It quickly went viral. 

The video shows a large squirrel sitting in a tree eating an egg roll. Where it got the human food is unknown. 

The hilarious video has been shared thousands of times.  

