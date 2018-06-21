Viral video shows fast food employee stirring tea with arm

A Snapchat recorded at Raising Cane’s, a fast food restaurant in Missouri, went viral after showing an employee mixing tea with her hand, and then dumping it back in with the rest of the tea for diners to drink.

As of Thursday afternoon, the video has been shared more than 12,000 times. The post read, "Don’t drink tea from Cane’s, she tryflin cause we don’t care no more.”

From their official Facebook account, Raising Cane's commented on the video and said the employee and others were fired, KHOU11 reports

The comment read:

"Raising Cane’s, we take pride in what we do and work very hard to train our 19,000+ Crewmembers to uphold the highest standards, which our customers have come to expect from us.

After reviewing the video of the isolated incident at the Tiffany Springs Restaurant, we are incredibly disappointed by the actions of these Crewmembers. We take the safety and quality of our food very seriously, and we will not tolerate any actions that compromise these standards.

As soon as we were made aware of the incident, we took immediate action, including launching an investigation, terminating the Crewmembers and contacting local authorities to support their review of the incident.

This is not who we are as a company, and we hold ourselves to a higher expectation. Moving forward, we will work to ensure additional training for all Crewmembers to reinforce how we expect our team to embody Cane’s values in everything we do."

~ AJ Kumaran, President & COO, Fry Cook & Cashier

