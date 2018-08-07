Walmart cashier paints disabled woman's nails when salon refuses

BURTON, Mich. - A Michigan woman was recently denied a manicure at a Walmart nail salon.

The employees told the woman that due to her medical condition, she has cerebral palsy, the manicurist could not paint her nails because her hands were too shaky.

That's when a nearby Walmart employee stepped in.

Tasia Smith captured a photo that's since gone viral. Walmart cashier Ebony Harris skipping her break to paint customer Angela Peters' nails at the subway inside the store.

"Ebony deserved all the appreciation she could get," Smith said.

Ebony says she watched the nail salon, located just a few feet over, refuse to do Angela's nails, and decided to do something about it.

"I just wanted to make her day special," Ebony Harris said. "I didn't really want her day to be ruined. That's why I did it. Because and plus she's a sweetie."

Together, the two picked out some polish and posted up at the subway for a manicure.

A simple act of patience and kindness that's still making Angela smile.

"I thought that was so nice of her and I already felt comfortable with her because like I said I shop at Walmart a lot," Angela said.

The three plan to continue their friendship.

They've already scheduled a dinner at Angela's favorite restaurant.

CNN / WJRT