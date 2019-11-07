What's your man cooking for National Men Make Dinner Day?

Lexey Swall/Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Thursday marks National Men Make Dinner Day!

Founded in 2001, this little-known holiday is typically celebrated on the first Thursday in November, according to the website NationalDayCalendar.com.

The website says it's an opportunity for men to "take chare in the kitchen and cook for their loved ones."

"This day was created for the men who do not know their way around the kitchen and are not familiar with cooking appliances, as well as for the women in their lives who need a break," it says.

According to the website, the meal must include at least four ingredients, which the man must go shopping for.

So if there's a man in your life, be sure to remind him it's his turn to fix dinner.

