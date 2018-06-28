Michigan woman abandons dogs because they were "old and smelly"

MT PLEASANT, MI - A woman abandoned her two dogs at a Michigan humane society because they were "old and smelly".

The 10-year-old dogs were dropped off at the Humane Animal Treatment Society in Mt. Pleasant. According to a Facebook post, the woman didn't want the dogs because they were old and smelly.

"Unfortunately, discarded seniors are a common occurrence that our shelter, as well as many others, manage on a regular basis," the post reads.

But there is some good news! Donnie and Marie are currently getting the attention that they deserve, the shelter said. They are getting pampered thanks to Northwoods Pet Care Center!

The story, as you can imagine, has received attention from all over. The post was shared over 2,500 times at of Thursday morning.

