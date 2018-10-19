You can buy Rotisserie Chicken Candy Canes to get into the Christmas spirit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - You can buy Rotisserie Chicken Candy Canes... and we are at a loss for words.

Right now on Amazon you can buy a set of six candy canes that tastes like rotisserie chicken.

The Archie McPhee product says the candy canes have the same color as crispy chicken skin.

Archie McPhee's website says, "You'll wanna try these, unless you're a chicken." Well, yes, when it comes to poultry-flavored candy, I am indeed a chicken.

The website, known for its strange products, also sells pickle candy, instant underwear and bacon mints.

Click here to order your savory treat.

