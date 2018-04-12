Study: Some Americans only wash bed sheets once a month

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A recent study conducted by GE Appliances found interesting statistics on how often people do their laundry, according to a company spokesperson.

Of 1,500 millennials surveyed, only 35 percent actually put their laundry away when it comes out of the dryer. The rest are apparently barbarians.

It also found over a quarter wait at least a month to wash their bedsheets -- and more than 10 percent said they wait longer than a month.

Another finding? Almost half of people admit to using their bath towel at least five times before washing it, with 14 percent using their towels eight or more times.

The study's release comes just before National Laundry Day, which is coming up on Sunday.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.