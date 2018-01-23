The iPhone X could soon be discontinued

The iPhone X could soon be a thing of the past. Forbes is reporting Apple will cancel the latest edition.

KGI Securities' analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says lackluster sales will be the reason for the cancellation. Kuo says the iPhone X will stop being produced in summer of this year.

It will be replaced with three new iPhones that are expected to be released in 2018. They will have Face ID.

If canceled after one generation, this would be the first time it has happened since 2014, when the iPhone 5C was discontinued.

Kuo also said there was a lack of interest in China.

The iPhone X was released on Nov.3 of last year, and it cost almost $1,000.

