These 8 cleaning hacks will save you time

Scrubbing, dusting, washing -- the average woman spends 2 hours and 15 minutes a day on household chores.

(And just for the record, women spend nearly a full hour more a day doing chores than men.)

Cleaning isn’t always fun. But there are some tricks to help streamline the process that will save you some time.

Here are eight hacks you'll want to remember:

Try using olive oil to clean stainless steel surfaces, such as appliances and pots. Put some oil on a soft cloth and rub in a circular motion. Use vinegar and baking soda for tubs and toilets. Mix one cup vinegar, half a cup of baking soda, and hot water. Let it sit for 5 minutes and this mixture will basically do the cleaning for you! Dust electronics with coffee filters. They’re perfect for cleaning TV screens and computer monitors without leaving behind residue fibers like rags do. A hairdryer can eliminate water rings on furniture. Use a high heat setting and aim at the spot. Disinfect a dirty sponge by squeezing it out and microwaving it on high for a minute. Detox your garbage disposal with lemons or limes. Simply cut the fruit into quarters and place the pieces down the disposal while the water is running. Try cleaning ceiling fans with a pillowcase. The dust will fall into it instead of onto your furniture and floors. Use your dishwasher to clean more than dishes. You can safely wash a variety of items, such as rubber flip-flops, canvas sneakers, baseball caps, makeup brushes, rubber toys and hairbrushes in your dishwasher.

