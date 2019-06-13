WalletHub study: Florida ranked 38th worst state for working dads in the U.S.

Fatherhood is a tough job, and according to WalletHub Florida may not be so great for working dads. The Sunshine State ranked as the 38th worst place for fathers in all 50 states.

Wallethub looked at 22 key indicators of friendliness toward working fathers while making their list, including the length of an average work day, child-care costs and the percentage of men in good health.

Massachusetts ranked number 1 as the best state for working dads thanks to its outstanding childcare costs and good work-life balance. Connecticut and New Jersey took 2nd and 3rd place respectively.

Florida is in the bottom 50% unfortunately, due to poor marks is our economic and social well-being for dads. The Sunshine state was also found to be lacking in health and work-life balance, scoring 49th place in states with the highest rate of uninsured males.

Wallethub found the 3 very worst states for dads were Mississippi, New Mexico, and in the very last place, Louisiana. All three scored the worst marks across the board.

