Jacksonville's old 15-floor riverfront City Hall will be imploded at 8 a.m. Sunday. Watch News4Jax live on Channel 4 or here for complete coverage from all angles.

For full history of the 1960s-era City Hall, the neighboring, long-vacant Duval County Courthouse, which is being demolished, the people and events of the last half-century and details of the implosion, visit our Bold City Blast special section.

