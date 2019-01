A man was found dead inside a condo Thursday morning in the World Golf Village community, authorities said.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office has asked the Putnam County Sheriff's Office to take over the investigation as an independent agency.

READ MORE: Man found dead of gunshot wound in World Golf Village community

Putnam County deputies are holding a news briefing at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Click the player above to watch.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.