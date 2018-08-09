LIVE: 5 Democrats share stage for gubernatorial forum

Five Democratic gubernatorial candidates will share the stage Thursday evening at Jacksonville University’s Terry Concert Hall for a town hall hosted by WJXT in partnership with JU’s Public Policy Institute. The televised forum will give Andrew Gillum, Jeff Greene, Gwen Graham, Chris King and Philip Levine a chance to woo undecided voters ahead of Florida’s Aug. 28 primary. News4Jax and JU will track what is certain to be a compelling conversation in real time using the live blog below.
Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.