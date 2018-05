Sentencing for Gloria Williams, the woman who kidnapped newborn Kamiyah Mobley from a Jacksonville hospital nearly two decades ago and raised the child as her own, enters its second day today. Williams is expected to testify in her own defense, but Mobley, who now goes by Alexis Manigo, will not. You can watch the proceedings using our live video player above, or click here to learn more about this case.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.