LIVE RADAR: It's raining in metro Jacksonville!

Today was hot, with near-record highs in the upper 90s this afternoon. Expect a slow cool down this evening, down through the 90s during sunset and through the 80s during the evening hours. After midnight we will break into the 70s and then end up in the mid-70s for an overnight low.

