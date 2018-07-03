Pickup leaves ramp between I-95, I-295, lands in pond

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man who took the ramp between Interstate 95 and I-295 on Jacksonville's Southside too fast in his pickup truck Tuesday morning landed in a retention pond, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Trooper said the driver made it out and back to land. He was checked out by rescue personnel, but wasn't hurt.

A tow truck was called to figure out how to pull the pickup out of the water.

The name of the driver and whether he will face any charges were not yet known.

Because accident and response by emergency vehicles was off the road, traffic was not affected.

